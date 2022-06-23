WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – “Team Inc.” was granted a quarter of a million dollars in state funding on Thursday to help strengthen local communities by teaching, supporting, and empowering individuals and families.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz presented the grant Thursday morning and said it has been in the works for a while.

“During the pandemic, we knew that we needed childcare, we needed more childcare professionals, and we came to see the work that you are doing,” said Bysiewicz.

“Team Inc.” develops and operates programs that provide aid to disadvantaged populations.