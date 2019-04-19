Technology

"Check your Ride" is Uber's newest rideshare safety initiative

(WTNH) - "Check your ride."-- That's what Uber wants users to do, every time they start a trip with  the ridesharing app.

This new initiative comes weeks after the murder of a University of South Carolina student. Samantha Josephson thought she got in an Uber, it wasn't. Police say the man inside killed her.

To improve safety, Uber is rolling out a new "Check your Ride" reminder.

It gives riders a checklist to make sure the car they are about to get into matches the description of the driver on their app. 

The feature also lets riders give law enforcement their real-time location through the Uber app if they are in an emergency situation.

