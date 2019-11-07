5G is coming to Connecticut

(WTNH) — Have you heard about 5G? It’s the new generation cell phone network and its being build in Connecticut right now. However, it’s about a lot more than just phones.

In the very near future, you’ll be seeing thousands of what is called “small cells” around Connecticut. They make the 5G system work, and 5G is making some big promises.

“Its the cutting edge technology that will allow us to move data a lot faster around this state. Things like autonomous vehicles, higher speed transmission of data will only help move us into the 21st century in terms of data,” Senator Norm Neddleman, Co-chair of Energy and Tech. Committee.

There are claims of crazy fast downloads in addition to allowing cars to “talk” to each other so they don’t crash.

Also, things like long distance surgery and maybe even a replacement for your cable TV could also be in the pipeline.