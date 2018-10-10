A gourmet twist to shopping at your local farm stand
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Fall harvest in full display at St. Vincent's Farm Stand -- one of seven farmer's markets in Bridgeport.
Amid the shoppers -- Chef Raquel Rivera-Pablo.
"Everyone gets $5 dollar Bridgeport Bucks to participate," she explains. .
Five dollars off their purchase to watch Chef Raquel whip up squash ravioli with brown butter sage sauce.
The owner of A Pinch of Salt says, "The purpose of me is to come here and do something that demonstrates how easy it is to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your regular day. I'm using things that are seasonal and inexpensive relatively and that comes straight from a farmer's market."
All to excite the senses with seasonal squashes like Butternut, Pumpkin, Acorn, now available.
She says, "A blend of them and putting them in a roasting pan on high heat, cooking them until they are softened, blending them in a food processor or a blender and then stuffing them with a ricotta cheese."
The next step, "I basically use won-ton wrappers and fill them with a puree."
Dip wrapper in water -- add a huge dollop of filling -- then crimp sides.
Chef Raquel asks audience gathered, "How long does fresh pasta take to cook? until it floats, that's exactly right."
Another cooking tip - start with cold water.
"If I start something in hot water like potatoes and throw them in a pot," she says, "Chances are the outside of the potato is going to cook quicker than my inside of my potato so everything starts at the same temperature - being cold."
Toss in a tablespoon of sea salt when it's boiling.
For the brown butter sauce - melt a stick of unsalted butter, "Unsalted always. Okay? You want to control your salt," she says.
Brown a sprig of sage with a little olive oil.
A nice touch - swiss chard.
Chef Raquel says, "See the specks and that's it-- the pasta is ready."
Samples bring smiles.
"It was awesome. It really was good. It was so easy," says Joyce Christian.
And bags full of ingredients for Tamara Powell.
Powell says, "She said we could use any of the pumpkins, acorn squash for the filling so we're going to give that a try. So you are really going to do this? I am going to do it. What else do you have there? We've got peppers, I've got potatoes and broccoli. She said we could use whatever we want so we're going to give it a try."
Christian and pregnant daughter Caitlin say -- they're feeling the benefit of cooking and eating healthy.
"She's lost 50 pounds and I lost 30 pounds, in just eating healthy," says Christian.
The farm stand at St. Vincent's Medical Center goes through the end of this month.
