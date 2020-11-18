AG Tong: Apple to pay $113 million settlement for concealing iPhone battery, performance issues

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Apple, Inc. will have to pay a $113 million settlement to dozens of states over iPhone throttling in 2016, with Apple paying $1.8 million to Connecticut.

Attorney General William Tong made that announcement Wednesday afternoon along with a coalition of over 30 other attorneys general.

The attorneys general accused Apple of failing to inform users of battery and phone performance issues to encourage more sales. The lawsuit claims Apple offered a software update in December 2016 that reduced iPhone performance, which led to unexpected shutdowns.

“Apple failed Consumer Protection Law 101— don’t deceive your customers.” Attorney General William Tong

“They knew their iPhones had battery issues. They should have openly and honestly fixed the problem. Instead, they hatched a scheme to covertly slow down customers’ phones. Mistakenly believing their phones were obsolete, consumers went out and bought new phones—handing Apple a windfall profit they had no business taking. Acting in close coordination with attorneys general across the nation, we stand ready to take aggressive action to protect consumers from fraud and deception,” Attorney General Tong added.

The attorneys general are calling on Apple to be more transparent about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management, in addition to paying the states.

AG Tong said Apple has recently entered a class action lawsuit against them for the same issues, and Apple will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution under that proposed settlement.