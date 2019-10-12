Amazon’s Alexa is officially bilingual

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. Users of Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant can now request that recordings of their voice commands delete automatically. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(CNN) — It’s official: Alexa can now speak Spanish.

Amazon says the virtual assistant’s second language can now be accessed through its supported Echo and Alexa built-in devices.

There’s a brand new Spanish voice for Alexa, along with local knowledge and hundreds of skills, according to the company.

Amazon says customers can switch to Español mode via the Alexa App.

From there, a user can ask in Spanish for their favorite music, news and weather, and controls for their smart home.

The multi-lingual mode allows a user to get an answer in the same language as the question.