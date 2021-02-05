Are kids spending too much time with screens due to remote learning?

(WTNH) — With remote learning, children are spending a lot more time in front of a computer screen. Is it too much?

According to the news website Axios, children’s screen time went up 50% when lockdowns first started last March.

Almost a year later, they say that percentage hasn’t budged. It’s not only the time spent on remote learning but with things like afternoon activities canceled, you can certainly understand how this can happen. So what are the dangers?

“A lot of these kids end up getting what we describe as eye strain. Now, eye strain isn’t one entity. Eye strain can be associated with headaches, dry eyes, itchy eyes. Just fatigue in general,” Dr. Majida Gaffar, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at CCMC. “We recommend the 20-20-20 rule. What that basically means is for every 20 minutes of reading, you take a 20 second break and try to look 20 feet away. And that kinds of resets the eyes.”

For younger kids, Dr. Gaffar recommends no screen time, except for maybe video chatting. With so much time dedicated to learning, Dr. Gaffar suggests you limit the entertainment aspect and turn off the screens a couple of hours before the kids go to bed.