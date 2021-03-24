Att. General Tong pushing social media platforms to take action against COVID vaccine misinformation

(WTNH) — The state’s attorney general is taking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram saying they’re not doing enough in the spread of misinformation about vaccines. The attorney general argues those social media platforms are not enforcing their own rules.

Attorney General William Tong says lies about the vaccine are leading to fewer and fewer people getting it, and it’s dangerous. He says false information about the shots posted by people without medical expertise has reached 59 million followers. And added that vaccines only work, if people actually get them.

Attorney General William Tong says, “We just want Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and social media platforms to follow their own rules to protect people and make sure they have accurate information that could affect their health and well-being, and their lives.”

He’s joining eleven other attorney generals to get these social media platforms to take action. This comes as the founder of Facebook and Google CEO are set to testify tomorrow in Washington, D.C. where they will take questions about this very issue.