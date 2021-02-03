Attorney General Tong demanding Comcast to delay announced data cap plans

(WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is demanding that Comcast cancel or delay plans for one year to implement a data cap on internet customers.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont plans to introduce legislation that would expand access to broadband internet

Last month, Comcast said it would start charging an additional $10 for each 50 gig increment of data that customers use above their 1.2 terabyte cap per household.

“It is wrong in the middle of a public health emergency, an unprecedented global pandemic to ask people to pay more for broadband…at a time they need it the most,” Attorney General Tong said.

Comcast said it’s delaying the implementation of that plan for a couple of months. Attorney General Tong is urging Connecticut residents impacted by the data cap to contact his office online or by phone.