(WTNH) — Attorneys for tech giant Apple will be going in front of a judge Monday. It’s part of a trial over the company’s app store.

Epic Games – which makes the video game ‘Fortnight’ – claims the Apple app store is an illegal monopoly that squeezes mobile apps for a significant part of their earnings.

Apple take a commission of between 15-30 percent of the purchases made within apps, including everything from digital items in games to subscriptions.

Apple denies the claim being made by Epic.