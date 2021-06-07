Blue Origin: Founder Jeff Bezos flying to space with brother, auction winner in July

In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off from its launchpad in Texas, to test new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon by 2024. (Blue Origin via AP)

(WTNH) — Ever wanted to go to space? If you’ve got the cash, your chance may finally be here.

Amazon CEO and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos will board the New Shepard with his brother, Mark, and a lucky auction winner for its first human flight on July 20.

“It’s a big deal for me,” Bezos said in an Instagram post, announcing Monday his first upcoming trip to space.

Bidding to take the third seat is now underway. Participants must register by June 10 to bid in the live auction, which will take place on June 12. The proceeds from the winning bid will be donated to Club for the Future.

Click here to register. There are already thousands that are signed up to place a bid for the weekend auction. The current bid is at nearly $3 million.

Bidding started at the beginning of May, around a month before Bezos announced that he and his brother will be joining the flight.