Technology

Boeing airliner deliveries tumble amid problems with 737 Max

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:21 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:21 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) - With the 737 Max jet still grounded after two deadly crashes, deliveries of new Boeing jets are falling far behind last year's pace.

Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 30 commercial airliners during May, down 56% from the 68 it made in May 2018.

Deliveries of 737s plummeted from 47 a year ago to just eight last month. All eight were an older model of 737, call the NG.

Boeing is still building Max jets in Washington state, but they are being parked for now.

The Chicago-based company has 4,550 unfilled orders for the Max but stopped deliveries after regulators around the world grounded the plane following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. It's working on changes to flight-control software implicated in the crashes.

Boeing reported a canceled order for 71 Max planes that were to be leased to Jet Airways until the financially struggling Indian carrier suspended all flights in April. Boeing has not reported other large cancellations despite the Max's grounding.

Orders for all Boeing airlines were "anemic" in May but should be better at next week's Paris air show, said Cowen Research aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr.

Shares of Boeing fell $4.47, or 1.3%, to close at $349.33 on Tuesday. They have dropped 21% since early March, shortly before the second Max crash.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center