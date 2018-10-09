California students create school shooting database
MONTEREY, Calif. (CNN) - Congress has been reluctant to approve more money for gun violence research, but two former postgraduate students in Monterey, California, did their own.
A new database with information on every school shooting in the last 50 years is now available to the public online.
David Riedman, a former student at the Naval Post Graduate School, put together the site while working on a project for the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.
"We wanted to record every single time that a gun has been brandished, fired or a bullet hits school property for any reason regardless of the time of day or day of the week. When we got online and we were looking for information and looking through official databases, we couldn't find a single source that provided us really comprehensive information about school shootings."
Online, you can search by location. On the California peninsula, the most recent incident was a shooting at Seaside High School, when a criminal justice teacher discharged a gun in the classroom Even though no one was hurt in the shooting at Seaside High School, it's still recorded in the database, which shows you the range of the website.
You can also search the site using the 16 different categories in the database; ranging from suicides to fights.
"What we found is that the majority of school shootings happen during disputes that escalate into a shooting," Riedman said.
Riedman said he hopes the site will be useful to many, but sees it as a particularly good tool for school administrators building budgets and making plans for school security.
"If you look at school shootings and you see that many of them occur outside of the school building that might make you think twice about fortifying classrooms, so we just want people to have an information source to weigh their decisions against."
You can view the School Shootings Database here.
More Stories
-
- New Milford police look to identify man accused of stealing from vehicle
- 10 hurt in Hollywood promotional event by rapper Phora
- Cosby lawyers ask court to void conviction, prison sentence
- PD: New London teen arrested with marijuana after running from police
- Study looks to find additional benefits to taking cholesterol-lowering drugs
- Starbucks provides backup care benefit to US workers
- 30-Hour Coffin Challenge being held at Six Flags New England on Saturday
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could smash into the state's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane within days.Read More »
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Claims of sexism at billionaire's firm moved to arbitration
A lawsuit alleging hostile, sexist and discriminatory conduct by male...Read More »
-
New Milford police look to identify man accused of stealing from vehicle
Police in New Milford are looking for a man suspected of being involved in a...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: New London teen arrested with marijuana after running from police
A New London teen was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon after...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
30-Hour Coffin Challenge being held at Six Flags New England on Saturday
Six contestants will confront their own fears when they compete in the...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
6 cars catch fire during afternoon blaze in New Haven
Firefighters in New Haven are responding to a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.Read More »
Video Center
-
In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Breno Donatti shows us what we can expect in the Sustainable Living Expo
Chef Breno Donatti shows us what we can expect in the Sustainable Living Expo.Read More »
-
Today's Dish: New Kids on the Block go back on tour
New Kids on the Block has 53 new tour dates including here in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun.Read More »
-
Branford Walk Like MADD happening this weekend
Branford Walk Like MADD is in memory of Robert "Bob" Burr Junior this year.Read More »