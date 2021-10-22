Chester technology company becomes game-changer during the pandemic

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– October is Manufacturing Month. Connecticut manufacturers continue to face labor shortage challenges amid the pandemic.

But there are also pandemic success stories.

iCleanse, a new name for a company acquired amid the pandemic, is becoming a game-changer in new technology in the ongoing battle against deadly gums.

“Obviously with COVID, we saw an opportunity for innovation in ways to protect folks,” said Chris Alle, president of iCleanse. “I acquired the company last year and we’ve grown the team and added new products.”

SWift UV, technology made by iCleanse is in over 100 hospitals and in universities. It’s Connecticut-made technology. It was designed in Avon and manufactured at Chapco in Chester.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy toured the facility Friday to demonstrate the type of manufacturing growth possible in Connecticut.

“If we’re going to be buying things for the VA, at our airports, we should be prioritizing American companies,” said U.S. Sen. Murphy. “The good news, when it comes to domestic brand disinfectant technology, it’s not just made in America. It’s made in Connecticut.

It’s all fairly quick. You put your phone in. You can clean your hands in between and within seconds your phone will be completely disinfected.

“Yankee ingenuity. Inventing the paid telephone, the bike, the lollipop. These guys are the future of all that,” said Rep. Christine Palm.

Despite Connecticut’s rich manufacturing past, manufacturers face labor shortage issues during the pandemic. But overall, officials say the industry hasn’t taken as had of a hit as others.