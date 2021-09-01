Connecticut will be one of the first states to allow Apple users to upload Driver’s License, ID to Wallet app

(Photo: Apple) To add a state ID or driver’s license to Apple Wallet, customers will be asked to scan their physical ID card and take a selfie, which is securely sent to the issuing state for verification.

(WTNH) Apple announced Wednesday that Connecticut is among a handful of states that will soon allow state residents to add a driver’s license or state ID to an Apple device’s Wallet app.

This feature would work with an iPhone with the Wallet app and the Apple Watch.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to include the new feature. The Nutmeg State is among Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah that will follow suit in rolling out the new Apple feature.

“We’re excited to bring a new addition to our state’s modernization efforts that will make our residents’ lives easier, and keep their identities secure through the use of mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “We’re pleased to be one of the first states working with Apple to deploy driver’s licenses and state identification cards in Apple Wallet, and we’re looking forward to taking the next steps to make sure this new feature benefits our residents.”

When the time comes, users can tap the plus (+) button in the Wallet app to add the license, similar to how new credit cards and tickets are added.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be one of the first places where Apple users can use their digital license. Users would tap their iPhone or Apple Watch onto a reader. The device, upon Face ID or Touch ID authorization, will send the license information to where it was requested.

Apple says the company and participating states do not keep track of when users present the license. Using the Face ID and Touch ID as biometric authentication also adds a layer of protection, Apply says. Apple also said that customers’ identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft.

There is no word exactly on when Wallet will start allowing Connecticut residents to upload their Driver’s License or ID, and when TSA will roll out its ability to allow customers to check-in with a digital license.