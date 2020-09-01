‘COVID-19 Exterminator’: QU professor creates video game that lets people fight COVID-19 virtually, in real life

(WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University professor has come up with a way to fight COVID-19 both virtually and in the real world.

Quinnipiac Game Design and Development Professor Greg Garvey joins News 8 to talk about the video game he developed where players wipe out the coronavirus in a first-person-shooter-style game.

Garvey says the game is called “COVID-19 Exterminator”. It is a search and destroy game that puts the player in the bronchial tubes of a coronavirus ‘patient’. He says the visuals are based on human anatomy, but he took some “poetic license”.

He says, for many people in this hard time, it can be very satisfactory to blow the virus to bits.

“It is cathartic. You know, we are all surrounded by this unseen enemy and you feel powerless. And perhaps this is one way to fight back,” he said.

The game is free and can be operated with any standard keyboard.

It can be downloaded for PC or Mac at c19x.itch.io.

The game is free, but the creators are giving players the option to donate when they play. The PayPal link on their website lets players choose to which charity they want to donate.