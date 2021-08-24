CT rising 6th-grader earns international honor for ‘Ultimate Filter’ invention

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A rising sixth-grader from South Windsor is getting an international honor for something she invented.

Gauri Kumbar took third place in the third-fifth grade category in the Invention Convention 2021 Globals for her invention “The Ultimate Filter”. It’s a filter that cleans up barnyard water before it gets into other bodies of water.

This is all in an effort to prevent algae growth that causes dead zones.

Gauri explains in a Youtube video, “You may be wondering how I came up with my invention. Well, the answer is simple. In school, we have been writing informational essays on global warming. My topic was renewable energy. There, I learned about dead zones and I decided I wanted to come up with an invention to prevent the formation of dead zones. From there, the rest is history.”

Nearly 200 students from around the world were invited to participate in the event.