CT Department of Labor website running again after outage

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) issued a statement Monday that a heat-related power outage on Sunday evening caused the unemployment benefits filing system to go down.

According to CTDOL, no information was lost during the outage and all available personnel worked to bring the system back online.

What was NOT impacted: Claimants filing on the red button, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is accessible according to the statement released by CTDOL Monday.

What was impacted: Anyone filing on the green button. This includes regular state unemployment, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and extended benefits. This outage also impacts employers filing quarterly returns. Claimants will not be able to check their account status or enroll in, or switch to, direct deposit until the system is back online.

Those technical issues are now fixed.