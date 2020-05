EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Easton has decided to stop its 5G wireless technology rollout.

Until research and testing show its safe for humans and the environment, a 5G cease and desist resolution was unanimously approved by the town on May 7. The American Academy of Pediatrics and hundreds of medical and scientific experts have advised the federal communication commission to test the long-term safety of 5G technology.

Easton is the first town in Connecticut to ban 5G.