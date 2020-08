(WTNH) — If you’re thinking about getting a Tesla, a new feature could make or break your decision.

CEO Elon Musk announced new horn noises are in the works.

They include a goat bleating, a fart noise, among other novelty noises.

The electric cars will make the noises to alert the car up ahead. The noises will be available on newer cars. No word yet on when that update will roll out.