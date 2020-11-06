Eversource files 2021 winter energy supply costs in CT

(WTNH) — On Thursday, utility company Eversource submitted its proposed winter electricity prices to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). The announcement was made Friday morniing.

If the proposal is approved, Generation Service Charge (GSC) would be 8.391 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the current 7.375 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Customers in Connecticut who are signed up for the company’s Standard Service generation rate would see the increase on the supply side of their electric bill beginning Jan. 1.

The new generation rate will be in effect from Jan. 1 to June 30. The average residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month will see an increase of approximately $7.11 per month on the supply portion of their bill. A total bill depends on how much energy is used, the rate category, and weather conditions.

The Standard Service price changes on Jan. 1 and July 1. All Eversource customers have the option to buy their power from state-approved third-party suppliers or go with the energy company’s Standard Service rate. You can find more information about alternate suppliers and rates here. You can also head to Eversource’s website for more information.