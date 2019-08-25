FAA warns not to arm your drone

(WTNH) — This may seem like a no brainer, but the Federal Aviation Administration has a new warning for drone owners — don’t put guns on them.

The warning comes in response to photos and videos going around online showing drones outfitted with guns, bombs, fireworks and flamethrowers.

The FAA wants to make sure you know this is illegal.

Anyone caught operating a drone with a dangerous weapon attached would have to pay a $25,000 fine.

Discharging weapons whether they are on the ground or air can also bring criminal charges.

