Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages this Thanksgiving

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

(WTNH) — Social media platforms Instagram and Facebook reportedly experienced outages Thanksgiving morning.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. The issue was resolved by noon Thursday.

Users are taking to Twitter to express their reactions with the hashtag #instagramdown.

Instagram announced on Twitter that they are “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.” Instagram

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.