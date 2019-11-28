Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages this Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — Social media platforms Instagram and Facebook reportedly experienced outages Thanksgiving morning.
The cause of the outage is not known at this time. The issue was resolved by noon Thursday.
Users are taking to Twitter to express their reactions with the hashtag #instagramdown.
Instagram announced on Twitter that they are “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”Instagram
