Facebook said it unintentionally collected 1.5 million email addresses
(WTNH) - Facebook users, you may not like this.
The social network admitted on Wednesday that it collected one and a half million users' email contacts without permission.
The privacy issue has been going on for almost two years.
It wasn't until April that the company said it realized it was happening.
According to Facebook, the list was never shared and is being deleted.
