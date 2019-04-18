Facebook said it unintentionally collected 1.5 million email addresses Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - Facebook users, you may not like this.

The social network admitted on Wednesday that it collected one and a half million users' email contacts without permission.

The privacy issue has been going on for almost two years.

It wasn't until April that the company said it realized it was happening.

According to Facebook, the list was never shared and is being deleted.