Food stamp recipients can now order groceries through Amazon, Walmart

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 07:47 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 07:47 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Walmart and Amazon are tapping into a new market. 

For the first time, the feds have given food stamp recepients the okay to use their benefits for online grocery delivery. 

The companies are kicking off a two-year pilot program in New York, a state with nearly three million people on food stamps. 

