Google services like Google Classroom, Gmail and YouTube restored after widespread outage

(WTNH/NEXSTAR WIRE) — Multiple Google services and websites including Google Classroom, YouTube, Gmail, Google Docs and more were hit with a widespread outage Monday morning.

According to DownDetector, the outage started with Gmail just after 6:30 a.m.

Google has confirmed issues with Gmail and Google Drive affecting “a majority of users.” Gmail and Google Drive were restored for some roughly 30 minutes later.

Google tracked the problems on its workspace status dashboard and by 8 a.m. reported that a vast majority of affected users should no longer be having issues with any websites or platforms.

YouTube officials made a statement which read in part, “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it.”

Google users quickly took to Twitter to complain, causing #YouTubeDOWN and #Google to trend.

Many hoped for a quick fix as websites, like Google Classroom, are helping students and teachers amid the pandemic.

Forbes reported that many Google cloud services were brought down by an ongoing issue with the company’s servers, leaving millions of users without access.

It appears that the outage wax worldwide, according to Downdetector data.