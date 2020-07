(WTNH) — The IRS just released its “Dirty Dozen,” a list of the top tax scams of 2020.

According to the federal agency, one of the most common types are phishing scams, which the IRS calls a major threat. These schemes use fake emails and websites to steal personal information.

There are also fake charities and threatening impersonator phone calls. The IRS says you should be on the lookout, especially during the pandemic.