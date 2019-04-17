Technology

Israeli researchers create 3D-printed heart

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A potential major medical breakthrough. Israeli researchers have 3D-printed a heart using a patient's own cells.

The 3D heart is small, the size of a rabbit's heart, but larger human hearts could be created using the same technology.

A 3D printed heart could affect the lives of thousands awaiting transplants for end-stage heart failure each year.

