Massive charity fraud robocall operation shut down

(WTNH) — Connecticut is part of a multi-state effort to stop a massive robocall operation, which Attorney General William Tong said bombarded millions of people with deceptive fundraising calls.

He said these fake fundraisers swindled generous donors and robbed legitimate charities of support.

“This is a massive fraud across our country,” explained Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong. “One of the largest robocall operations ever.”

Attorney General Tong said he, along with the Federal Trade Commission and 46 agencies from 38 states and the District of Columbia, put a stop to this operation. He said the operation made billions of deceptive fundraising calls, claiming to support veterans, children, firefighters, and other cases.

“We can say we stopped this one and we’re hot on the trail of many others,” explained Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong said Associated Community Services (ACS) and related defendants agreed to settle charges, after collecting more than $110 million. Between January 2016 and August 2019, he said ACS made more than 34 million calls to Connecticut numbers alone — in some cases, placing multiple calls per hour.

What do you do, if you get a call like this?

“Nobody is going to call you for your social security number, your credit card numbers, your bank account information,” explained Attorney General Tong. “Take a name, take a number, hang up the phone and make a fresh call on your own. You initiate if you want to give to a worthy cause.”

Another good step is to sign-up for the Do Not Call Registry.