Metro North’s mobile app now allows tracking of available seats on each car of a train

(WTNH) — Do you know what is not fun? Getting onto a Metro North train car and not being able to find a seat. Fortunately, Metro North’s Train Time app has a feature that can help.

The app allows customers to track in real-time the amount of space available on each car of an approaching train.

“Customers were looking for information about crowding onboard… And I’m happy to announce today that train time will allow customers to see real-time tracking capacity before they get on a train. This is especially important during covid when riders want to practice safe behavior, like social distancing.”

That feature updates every three seconds.