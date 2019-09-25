Microsoft urges customers to update computers due to hacking risk

(WTNH) — Microsoft is urging customers to update their computers due to a hacking risk.

Microsoft released an emergency Windows updates this week to fix problems with its internet browser, Internet Explorer. The update is also meant to fix the anti-virus software Defender.

You’ll have to manually update your Internet Explorer, but the anti-virus software should update automatically.

