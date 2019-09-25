Microsoft urges customers to update computers due to hacking risk

Technology

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Microsoft is urging customers to update their computers due to a hacking risk.

Microsoft released an emergency Windows updates this week to fix problems with its internet browser, Internet Explorer. The update is also meant to fix the anti-virus software Defender.

You’ll have to manually update your Internet Explorer, but the anti-virus software should update automatically.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss