Microsoft warning users to upgrade Windows 10

(WTNH) — Microsoft is warning Windows 10 users to update their operating system because of two critical vulnerabilities.

The company said the vulnerabilities could force affected computers to spread viruses and malware without any action from the user.

A Microsoft officials said there are potentially hundreds of millions of vulnerable computers. Other operating systems, such as Windows XP, are not affected.

