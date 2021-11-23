Mindfulness, sleep app for kids helps parents with bedtime routine

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If bedtime is a battle in your house, some parents say an app called Moshi helps lull their children to dreamland.

James, aged 2, and Tyler, 4, practice their breathing with it. Moshi has been extra helpful for Tyler recently.

“When my son was experiencing anxiety, for a good six weeks we were at our wit’s end,” explained the boys’ mom, Andrea Obert-Hahn. “We didn’t know what else to do.”

So that’s when she started using Moshi.

“It’s literally a little monster that goes up and down and watching that for one minute even calmed me down,” said Obert-Hahn. “He can kinda look at it and if I hold him and I do it with him it has helped him to ‘ok, now I’m calm, we can talk about it, we can get to the root of what you’re feeling.’”

Moshi is a mindfulness and sleep app for kids. Launched in 2017, it offers bedtime stories and breathing exercises that even have sound effects timed up to the average resting heart rate of a child. All meant to lull them to sleep.

Actress Goldie Hawn is on some of the tracks. So is Sir Patrick Stewart.

“It works because it gives the brain something to focus on without overstimulating the body,” said Allison Henry of Moshi.

“It’s essentially very calming stories,” said Yale Medicine Pediatric Sleep Expert Dr. Craig Canapari.

Dr. Canapari added, “I doubt that there’s anything really particularly dangerous here. My main concern is the introduction to electronics to the bedroom.”

He recommends that if parents choose to use it near bedtime, they should pipe it through a speaker and take away the screen.

Canapari added, “Do your storytime, read the books to your child, and then maybe introduce this at the end of that.” He said, if it works, use it. Parents need all the help they can get.

“If parents find this to be a useful tool in their toolkit, I don’t see a lot of downsides.”