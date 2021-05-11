More than 40 attorneys general oppose creation of new Instagram platform

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Facebook wants to create a version of Instagram for kids under the age of 13. But, a group of over 40 attorneys general is calling on the app’s parent company to drop the idea.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 42 others, has signed a letter expressing concern about how social media impacts the emotional well-being of children and the potential for cyberbullying.

“Without a doubt, this is a dangerous idea that risks the safety of our children and puts them directly in harm’s way,” said Attorney General James. “Not only is social media an influential tool that can be detrimental to children who are not of appropriate age, but this plan could place children directly in the paths of predators. There are too many concerns to let Facebook move forward with this ill-conceived idea, which is why we are calling on the company to abandon its launch of Instagram Kids. We must continue to ensure the health and wellness of our next generation and beyond.”

Facebook says the proposal would give parents more control over what kids who are already online are exposed to.