NASA, Collins Aerospace reveal new spacesuit

(WTNH)–Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks is continuing its mission with NASA. The United Technologies Company, along with another company, designed a new space suit.

The prototype was unveiled at an event on Capitol Hill Thursday, celebrating Collins’ past contributions to space exploration.

The company has been part of every NASA space mission over the past 50 years, including Apollo 11.

