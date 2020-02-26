NASA looking for 20 new astronauts; could you be one of them?

(CNN) — If your dream growing up was to be an astronaut, now’s your chance!

NASA is looking for a new crop of candidates for its training program. NASA only needs about 20 trainees for the next class. They say you’ll be doing all sorts of things, including missions to the Internation Space Station and trying to go back to the moon and onto Mars.

Officials say degrees in math, science, and engineering are required, and you have to have a master’s degree.

Applications for this new class open March 2.