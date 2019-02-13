NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate just three months but kept going and going, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the red planet.
The six-wheeled vehicle that helped gather critical evidence that ancient Mars might have been hospitable to life was remarkably spry up until eight months ago, when it was finally doomed by a ferocious dust storm.
Flight controllers tried numerous times to make contact and sent one final series of recovery commands Tuesday night along with one last wake-up song, Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You." There was no response from space, only silence.
"This is a celebration of so many achievements," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told team members gathered at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, for what amounted to a wake for the intrepid rover.
The golf cart-size Opportunity outlived its twin, the Spirit rover, by several years. The two slow-moving vehicles landed on opposite sides of the planet in 2004 for a mission that was meant to last 90 days.
In the end, Opportunity set endurance and distance records that are years, if not decades, from being broken.
Rolling along until communication ceased last June, Opportunity roamed a record 28 miles (45 kilometers) around Mars and worked longer than any other lander — anywhere, ever.
Its greatest achieving was discovering, along with Spirit, evidence that ancient Mars had water flowing on its surface and might have been capable of sustaining microbial life.
Related Content: NASA about to pull plug on Mars rover, silent for 8 months
Opportunity was exploring Mars' Perseverance Valley, fittingly, when the fiercest dust storm in decades hit and contact was lost. The storm was so intense that it darkened the sky for months, preventing sunlight from reaching the rover's solar panels.
When the sky finally cleared, the rover remained silent, its internal clock possibly so scrambled that it no longer knew when to sleep or wake up to receive commands. Flight controllers sent more than 1,000 recovery commands to Opportunity, all in vain.
With project costs reaching about $500,000 a month, NASA decided there was no point in continuing.
As it became clear the rover was about to be declared dead, Bridenstine said that he was encountering people "a little choked up" but that the general mood was one of celebration.
Scientists consider this the end of an era, now that Opportunity and Spirit are both gone.
Opportunity was the fifth of eight spacecraft to successfully land on Mars so far, all belonging to NASA. Only two remain working: the nuclear-powered Curiosity rover, prowling around since 2012, and the recently arrived InSight, which just this week placed a heat-sensing, self-hammering probe on the dusty red surface to burrow deep into the planet like a mole.
Three more landers — from the U.S., China and Europe — are due to launch next year.
Bridenstine said the overriding goal is to search for evidence of past or even present microbial life at Mars and find suitable locations to send astronauts, perhaps in the 2030s.
"Here's, I think, an important thing to remember," Bridenstine told the AP. "There are a lot more missions to be done and there are a lot more discoveries to be made. And while it is sad that we move from one mission to the next, it's really all part of one big objective."
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
- Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
- NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years
- Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
- Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
- Gruesome details revealed after ex-boyfriend arrested in death of woman left in suitcase
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm
The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.Read More »
- Monitoring the roads on Tuesday evening in one of our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs
- Crews in North Haven ready for winter weather on Tuesday
- Cities, towns around state preparing for another winter storm
- Connecticut cities and towns prepare for Tuesday's winter storm
- 2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
- Sunshine and wind on chilly Wednesday afternoon
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
Police in New Haven said one person was injured and transported to the...Read More »
-
East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
A Colchester woman has been charged with wire fraud after she allegedly stole...Read More »
-
Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
The former president of a Connecticut dog rescue organization charged with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Police make arrest in death of woman found in a suitcase
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.Read More »
-
Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.Read More »
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.Read More »