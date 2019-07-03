NASA tests abort system for Orion Spacecraft

(ABC News)–A successful blast off for NASA on Tuesday, that hopefully puts astronauts one step closer to NASA’s goal of getting back to the moon by 2024.

The launch was a test of the abort system for the Orion Spacecraft, which would provide an escape plan for astronauts on board of something goes wrong during liftoff.

Barely a minute after lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the abort motor fired, pulling the capsule from the booster about 6 miles up. NASA let this capsule splash into the atlantic at 300 miles per hour – no one was inside.

Instead, twelve data recorders carrying critical information, loaded in bright orange canisters, pop off before impact.

NASA said there is a GPS receiver in the canisters, to find them.

NASA has successfully retrieved all twelve of the data recorders, but says it will still take a few months to go through all the information collected by the hundreds of vehicle sensors.

