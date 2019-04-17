Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Netflix kicked off the year with the biggest subscriber gains in the history of its video-streaming service, but it still managed to disappoint investors by forecasting a springtime slowdown.
The strong first-quarter performance coincided with Netflix's biggest U.S. price increases and emerging streaming challenges from Walt Disney and Apple, two of the world's most popular brands.
Related: Disney+ streaming service to launch in 2019
The video service added 9.6 million subscribers worldwide during the first quarter of 2019, topping the projections of both Netflix's own management and Wall Street analysts. It's the most subscribers that Netflix has gained during any three-month stretch since the Los Gatos, California, company unveiled its streaming service 12 years ago.
The surge announced Tuesday left Netflix with nearly 149 million subscribers through March.
Netflix expects to add another 5 million subscribers during the current quarter ending June, but that projection fell well below analysts' forecast. It would also represent a decline from the 5.9 million customers that the service picked up during the same period last year.
Netflix's stock dipped 1% in extended trading to $355.85 after the numbers came out.
In a discussion streamed on video, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings likened the past quarter to a "perfect clean shot" down the middle of a golf course's fairway while drawing comparisons to Tiger Woods' victory in the Masters tournament.
Related: Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special 'Homecoming'
Netflix tested the bounds of its popularity with a recent a recent price hike that raised the cost of its most popular plan to $13 a month, a $2 increase. New U.S. subscribers had to start paying the higher price in January, but it only recently started to hit existing customers.
The company said it doesn't expect the price increase to trigger significant cancellations, though its second-quarter forecast implies otherwise. It expects to add just 300,000 U.S. subscribers from April through June, down from 700,000 at the same time last year.
Competition facing Netflix will heat up toward the end of this year when both Disney and Apple plan to start selling their own video-streaming services backed by big budgets.
Disney's offering, due out in November, could be a bigger threat because it will feature a library of classic films supplemented with original programming cooked up by a company with a proven record of churning out crowd-pleasing entertainment. What's more, the service - called Disney Plus - initially will cost just $7 per month.
Apple hasn't disclosed the pricing of its service, which will include programs featuring renowned stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Anniston and Jason Momoa, nor a specific date for its debut.
Related: Netflix planning on raising prices again
"There's a ton of competition out there, and Disney and Apple add a little bit more but frankly, I doubt it will be material," Hastings said.
Besides the good news on subscribers, Netflix's first-quarter profit of $344 million rose 19% from the same time last year; it included a $58 million gain from currency adjustments. The company earned 76 cents per share during the first quarter, 18 cents above the estimate among analysts polled by FactSet.
Netflix's revenue climbed 22% to $4.5 billion.
But the company continues to spend more cash than it is bringing in as it pours money into a lineup of TV series and films that has been attracting more subscribers. The company burned through another $460 million in the quarter and expects its negative cash flow this year to exceed last year's total of a negative $3.5 billion.
More Stories
-
- Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
- New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
- Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
- Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
- Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up
- Thai oil rig workers rescue dog swimming 135 miles offshore
- Nebraska cellist performs for shelter dogs
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
More than $1 million in federal aid has been funneled into Connecticut since the line of tornadoes and strong storms that ripped through the state almost one year ago now.Read More »
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in...Read More »
-
New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
A new school named in honor of a Sandy Hook shooting victim has broken ground...Read More »
-
Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
A Connecticut appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a...Read More »
-
Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
We're getting a closer look at the conditions in education, housing, and...Read More »
-
Hamden, New Haven, and Yale officials to discuss events of officer-involved shooting
Local leaders will be talking about an officer-involved shooting in New Haven...Read More »
Video Center
-
Concerns over privatization plans of Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services
The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) workers are sounding the alarm in Hartford on Wednesday morning.Read More »
-
Stretch Your Dollar: How to use mobile payment apps safely
As peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo and Zelle become more popular, it's more important than ever to make sure you're using them properly.Read More »
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in Waterbury.Read More »