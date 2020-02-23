New app helps people with disabilities make friends

(WTNH) — A new app is making it easier for people with disabilities to make new connections and find a friend in their city.

The app is called ‘MAF’ or ‘Making Authentic Friendships’. It was developed by a woman whose brother has ADHD and Autism. She wanted to find a way to help him make friends.

The app’s focus is getting a conversation started. It works like a game: the more the user chats with friends, the more coins they earn. The coins can then be used to buy new clothes for their avatar.

MAF first launched in August of 2019 and already has users in 35 states and 12 countries.