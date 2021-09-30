October TikTok trend has teachers concerned, prompts warning from police

Conn. (WTNH) — Social media in September brought a destructive trend into schools with the ‘devious licks’ challenge. Come October, a new – potentially violent – challenge is being posed and it has teachers concerned for their safety.

Teachers have been reaching out to the Connecticut Education Association after a new TikTok challenge was issued on social media: the ‘Slap a Teacher’ challenge.

September’s TikTok challenge encouraged students to tear up their school bathrooms. It even happened at numerous schools across Connecticut. Students we talked to are aware of the trends and have seen them in their own schools.

One told us that last month vandals emulating the trend “took out the soap dispensers, the toilets, the stalls…They took a soap dispenser and put it in the toilet.”

Ahead of the start of October, this new challenge is being met with a hard line in the sand from educators. From New Britain to Waterbury and even smaller school districts have already sent out letters to parents and teachers warning of the dangerous trend and drawing a line in the sand; if you assault an educator, you will be punished to the full extent of the law.

Kate Dias, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, explained, “While we are sitting here telling teachers ‘please be aware, know what is going on around you,’ it’s an awful warning to have to put on them, so I really hope that we can blow enough air at this that we blow out the spark that is igniting it.”

Depending on the amount of damage or harm inflicted, it could be a felony that carries prison time. Police departments across the state are working with the schools to make sure everyone knows the consequences before this trend takes effect Friday.