Outages reported on Facebook and Instagram

(WTNH) — Users from across the world are experiencing known issues on both Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday with photo content not posting or loading properly.
A Facebook spokesperson told News 8, “We’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues…our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
Facebook has also published a tweet in regards to the outage:
Facebook-owned Instagram is also experiencing difficulty with photos loading or users uploading content to feeds or stories. The news was also tweeted:
It is unclear what caused the issue on both platforms.