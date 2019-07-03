Outages reported on Facebook and Instagram

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Responding to criticism, Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to use ethnicity as a filter when it comes to targeting or hiding ads offering housing, employment or credit. The changes come after a report […]

(WTNH) — Users from across the world are experiencing known issues on both Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday with photo content not posting or loading properly.

A Facebook spokesperson told News 8, “We’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues…our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Facebook has also published a tweet in regards to the outage:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

Facebook-owned Instagram is also experiencing difficulty with photos loading or users uploading content to feeds or stories. The news was also tweeted:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

It is unclear what caused the issue on both platforms.