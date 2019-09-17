Plans for new cruise ship-style space hotel released

(CNN) — You may soon be able to plan a vacation in space.

The Gateway Foundation released the design for its space hotel this week.

It looks like a rotating wheel and includes 24 modules that orbit earth. The wheel’s rotation would create a simulated gravity.

The hotel design is named for Wernher Von Braun, an aerospace engineer who pioneered rocket technology in Germany and the United States.

The name could be controversial as Von Braun also worked with the Nazi Party.

The foundation hopes to get the hotel off the ground by 2025. That could make it fully operational by 2027.

