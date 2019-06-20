Technology

Police department in California activates its own robocop

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Watch out RoboCop; there's a new sheriff in this California town.

The city of Huntington Park has its very own robotic officer to monitor outdoor areas. It was sworn in on Tuesday night.

It has a 360-degree camera to keep an eye on crime.

Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said, "It's just a way for us to be more present...in various areas of the city so that we can provide the policing service that the city needs and give our officers more time to concentration on other important things."

