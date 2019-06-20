Police department in California activates its own robocop

(WTNH) - Watch out RoboCop; there's a new sheriff in this California town.

The city of Huntington Park has its very own robotic officer to monitor outdoor areas. It was sworn in on Tuesday night.

It has a 360-degree camera to keep an eye on crime.

Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said, "It's just a way for us to be more present...in various areas of the city so that we can provide the policing service that the city needs and give our officers more time to concentration on other important things."

Thank you Huntington Park for a warm welcome, hope everyone enjoyed the presentation. Happy to be an asset to the Huntington Park Police Department. #hprobocop #cityofHP pic.twitter.com/Y4wE0QnVR2 — HPRoboCop (@HPRoboCop) June 19, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.