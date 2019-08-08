Police partner with Ring to combat crime

(WTNH)–The Wolcott police department is solving crimes with the help of the surveillance video from home cameras. They partnered with Ring, owned by Amazon.

Police Chief Edwards Stephens said it’s the new neighborhood crime watch that’s a snapshot of what’s happening in your neighborhood. It sends real-time crime and safety notifications directly to people with the Ring Neighbors App.

Chief Stephens said, “Technology helps us be more efficient.”

Here’s how it works: if police need help solving a crime, they reach out to Ring with the time and location. Ring then alerts the Neighbors App users in the area asking for video.

Jennifer Harris said, “The best thing about it is the notifications that you get. So it will let you know like there’s a weird animal or a dog or there’s police activity or someone came up to my porch.”

In Wolcott the cameras have already solved several burglaries. People we talked to think it’s a good idea.

Jason Vargas told News 8, “The added security and presence without people being there is a great thing to have for the neighborhood.”

Police only have access to videos that neighbors voluntarily share and they remain anonymous.

Chief Stephens said, “Anything you can do to protect yourself in your home to keep it safe, do it. Why wouldn’t you?”

