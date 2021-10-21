Ranpak Holding Corp. is set to build innovation center in Shelton

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Lamont announced Ranpak Holding Corp. is creating an 80,000 square foot innovation and automation center in Shelton on Oct. 21.

The company expects to initially employ 35 workers at the facility and increase that amount to around 80-100 workers by 2024.

Ranpak Holdings Corp is a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains.

“Ranpak wanted a skilled workforce and a location that fuels innovation and next-generation thinking. They found everything they needed right here in Connecticut,” said Gov. Lamont. “Connecticut is one of America’s great manufacturing states and we are glad to welcome Ranpak to our advance manufacturing community.”

One purpose of the innovation center is to showcase Ranpak’s automation and robotics product offerings. The innovation center will also be used for research and development in automation and AI applications, as well as manufacturing and assembly space.

“We are committed to building state-of-the-art technologies to advance Ranpak’s mission to deliver automated and sustainable packaging solutions. Out Connecticut facility will be an ideal location to develop and scale new innovations to drive our mission forward,” said Omar Asali, chairman and CEO of Ranpak. “We look forward to bringing high-quality jobs to Fairfield County, and thank Governor Lamont and his administration for welcoming us as new members of the community.”

The innovation center is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.