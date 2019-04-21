Robotics considered a sport in several states including Connecticut

(ABC NEWS) - Forget football and baseball; the newest high school sport may have your kids tinkering with technology.

Connecticut is one of just four states recognizing robotics as a sport is schools.

More than 15,000 student athletes from around the world are competing in Houston for the F.I.R.S.T Robotics championships this weekend. F.I.R.S.T stands for "For Inspiration Recognition Science Technology."

Several of the world's largest companies are investing in the sport, including Disney and Lucas Film, the team behind the Star Wars series.

30,000 athletes and spectators are expected to compete in Detroit for the second half of the competition next weekend.