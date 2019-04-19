Technology

Samsung Galaxy Fold phones reportedly breaking

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 07:56 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Samsung won't be delaying next week's launch of its foldable phone, despite reports of the devices already breaking. 

The Galaxy Fold costs nearly $2,000. 

It opens up to a tablet, but some reviewers who got a sneak peak found faulty hinges on the device. 

Not only that, the screens broke after users pulled the film off. 

Samsung says removing that film may cause damage. 

Pre-orders for the phone have already sold out. 

