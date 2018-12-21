NORAD tracks Santa across the world

One of the biggest questions over the past 63-years from kids has been, “Where’s Santa?” GPS trackers are used on a daily basis; for car ride services to Find My Friends apps and more apps that use location services. Technology has also evolved to be able to find the big man in the red suit from locations across the entire world starting on Christmas Eve.

The official Santa Tracker was built by NORAD, The North American Aerospace Defense Command. The organization monitors aerospace and maritime warnings as a government agency.

Tracking Santa’s whereabouts were started in 1955 with phone call updates on his location leaving from the North Pole to deliver presents across the world on his sleigh guided by reindeer. NORAD has now evolved with updates online.

The website can be accessed by heading to www.NoradSanta.org which uses radar and satellite technology to spot Santa in the sky.

The tracker kicks off on Christmas Eve but the website contains maps of exploration of the North Pole, listening to music and playing holiday games. There is also an up-to-the-minute countdown for Santa’s takeoff which works with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to make sure that he’s taking flight on time. NORAD’s operation center opens at 9 a.m. on December 24th.

In addition to NoradSanta.org, a phone number to get Santa’s location is also made available to call or text: 1-877-Hi-Norad and Santa’s progress can be also accessed on Facebook and Twitter too.

The website is available in 8 different languages and is accessed by millions of people all over the world.

Children must remember, however, that Santa only arrives to homes when children are asleep. He skips over homes with children that are awake, not coming back until they fall asleep!